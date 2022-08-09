Aaron Donald Says 1 NFL Quarterback Reminds Him Of Big Ben

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams will start their title defense on Sept. 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills won't be an easy test for the Rams, especially since they have a game-changer at quarterback in Josh Allen.

Over the past two seasons, Allen has 8,951 passing yards and 73 touchdowns. Believe it or not, he has been even better in the playoffs.

During an episode of Inside Rams Camp, Donald revealed his player comparison for Allen.

Donald believes Allen is a futuristic version of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger.

“He’s a big guy. He’s a tough guy. He’s athletic,” Donald said, via Rams Digest. “In my opinion, he’s like a futuristic Big Ben [Roethlisberger]. A little bit more athletic, can move a little bit better. But he’s a guy that ain’t gonna go down easy so you gotta come with your big boy pads when you get to wrap him up.”

Allen has a similar stature to Roethlisberger, there's no question about it. What separates the two quarterbacks is their mobility.

Even though Allen is one of the largest quarterbacks in the league, he's also one of the most agile.

The Rams will have their hands full when they take on Allen in a month from now.