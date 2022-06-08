Aaron Donald Sends Clear Message After Massive Contract

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Aaron Donald was reportedly contemplating retirement this offseason, but all that talk was put to bed the moment the Los Aneles Rams made him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, this new deal for Donald will give him a $40 million raise over the final three years of his existing contract. It'll make him the first non-quarterback to make over $30 million per season.

Once this contract was finalized, Donald opened up about this situation. He revealed that it wasn't about being at the top of the list for highest-paid defensive players.

“It’s about other things off the field that was going on in my life that had to get situated,” Donald said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “Being here with the organization that I’ve been with since day 1, that I grew with and became a world champion with, I’m ready to try to run it back and create that feeling all over again.”

Even though Donald is committed to the Rams for the 2022 season, he admit that he's also trying his hardest to take advantage of the opportunities that come to him away from the gridiron.

“Obviously, my main commitment is football right now,” he added. “I’m doing everything I can to be the best football player I can be. But at the same time, I’ve got a lot of opportunities that I’ve got to take full advantage of right now.”

Eventually, Donald will ride off into the sunset as one of the most dominant player in NFL history. That time hasn't come yet though.

The Rams will enter the 2022 season as the favorites in the NFC. They'll kick things off against the Buffalo Bills.