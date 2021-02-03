Aaron Donald Shares His Feelings On Matthew Stafford Trade

As surprised as the majority of the NFL world was by the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams and Jared Goff to the Lions, it’s safe to count all-world defender Aaron Donald in that number as well.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show this week, Donald revealed that was equally “shocked” by the trade. He acknowledged Stafford as a “great quarterback,” said he’ll “always love Goff” and accepted that the trade was “a business decision.”

“I’m pretty sure everybody was shocked with it,” Donald said. “Stafford’s a great quarterback. I’m excited about having him with the team. A veteran guy that knows the game, been playing the game at a high level for a long time. It was a business decision that the Rams organization chose to make. I will always love Goff, that’s my brother forever. I guess things didn’t work out how they wanted to, so they made a change.”

The Rams traded Goff, two first round picks and a third round pick to the Lions for Stafford. Their deal will be made official when the new league year starts in March.

We just taped an interview with Aaron Donald (@AaronDonald97). He said he's pretty sure everyone was "shocked" by the Stafford/Goff trade. #Rams #Lions Full interview will air tomorrow morning on @FoxSportsRadio and @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/Ieg8EQjxpq — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 3, 2021

It’s pretty clear that the Matthew Stafford trade was done as part of a win-now move. The Rams must recognize that the NFC West will be better in 2021, and their QB play just wasn’t enough.

In Matthew Stafford, the Rams get an experienced hand who just needs the right personnel or system to excel like he did in his best years in Detroit. If he can get it going and the defense stays stout, the Rams could be NFC West title favorites in 2021.

As for Jared Goff, he will be a building block for the Lions as they begin the Dan Campbell era.

Who won the Rams-Lions trade?