Aaron Donald Shares Honest Thoughts On Playing Without Fans

The NFL made it clear they hope to play the 2020 season as scheduled, although fan attendance is still up in the air.

Players from around the league have shared their views on fans either being in attendance or not allowed to attend. On Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald weighed in.

“You need fans to play a game. I don’t see how you could play a game without fans. The fans are what pick you up,” Donald said about the lack of fans in the stadiums.

“The fans make the game exciting. Without fans, I don’t see how it could be possible. It’s not exciting. I don’t think it would be fun.”

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year clearly wants to see Rams fans fill the stadiums this fall.

Obviously the best case scenario for everyone involved is allowing fans to attend the games. However, organizations need to make sure everyone involved is healthy – which would be a Herculean task.

Los Angeles also wants to show off its new stadium – which is expected to be completed before the 2020 season kicks off.

The Rams finished the 2019 season with a 9-7 record, missing the playoffs for the first time under head coach Sean McVay.

They’ll enter the 2020 season with a new running back, after releasing former Georgia star Todd Gurley earlier this offseason.