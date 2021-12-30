Aaron Donald Shares True Feelings On Facing The Ravens

Two years ago, the Baltimore Ravens dismantled the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Lamar Jackson had a flawless performance, finishing the game with 169 passing yards and five touchdowns.

This upcoming Sunday, the Ravens and Rams will meet for the first time since the 2019 season.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald admit that he’ll be using the 2019 loss to the Ravens as motivation this weekend.

“They beat us pretty bad in a prime-time game,” Donald said. “For me personally, that’s in the back of my head. That’s a little motivation. It’s a little payback game. … That’s a little fire lit under me personally. We’re definitely going to come out ready.”

This is bad news for the Ravens. A highly-motivated Donald could wreak havoc on Sunday.

Let’s also not forget that Donald is playing his best football of the season right now. He was just named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month, as he had 21 total tackles and six sacks in December.

Overall, Donald has 72 combined tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles this season.

We’ll see if Donald can make a statement on Sunday against the Ravens.