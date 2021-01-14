Aaron Donald Sums Up What Makes Aaron Rodgers Great

Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams got the best of Russell Wilson last weekend. Can they have similar success this Saturday against Aaron Rodgers? That’s one of the biggest questions heading into the NFC Divisional Round.

The Rams legitimately shut down Wilson on Wild Card weekend, as the Pro Bowl quarterback completed just 11-of-27 pass attempts for 174 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Shutting down Rodgers won’t be a simple task for Los Angeles’ defense, especially since the two-time MVP might just be playing his best football.

During his press conference this week, Donald explained what makes Rodgers such a difficult quarterback to defend. Los Angeles has to worry about Rodgers making plays both inside the pocket and on the run.

“He’s a great quarterback that’s playing lights out this year,” Donald said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s making some great throws and good decisions. Obviously, he can do things with his feet, not the fastest guy, but he can move. He can get away from you and make things happen, so we have to do a great job as far as bottling him up, getting pressure on him, and not letting him have a clean pocket to the point where he can make all those great throws. So, we have a challenge, but that’s what you expect in a playoff game.”

Rodgers is most likely going to be named the MVP of this season, as he threw for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns.

It’d be unfair to expect the Rams to neutralize Rodgers this Saturday, but their only hope of beating the Packers on the road is to pull off a couple of game-changing plays on defense.

Though he seemed banged up during last weekend’s game, Donald has stated multiple times that he will suit up this weekend.

Kickoff for the Packers-Rams showdown is at 4:35 p.m. ET on FOX.