Aaron Donald’s Attorney Speaks For First Time Since Alleged Altercation

It’s been a few days since the troubling allegations emerged of Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald getting into an altercation that left a man injured. But today we heard Donald’s lawyer speak for the first time, and he had some interesting things to say.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, attorney Casey White denied that Donald had anything to do with the injuries sustained by DeVincent Spriggs at the bar in Pittsburgh this past weekend. White stated that video evidence will show Spriggs instigating the fight, and that it was other men acting in defense of Donald who inflicted the injuries on him.

As for Donald’s role, White declared that the Rams defensive tackle did what he could to stop the fight. He said that Donald was restrained from any involvement at first but then broke free to break up the sortie.

“Aaron then breaks free from the restraints — and this is all on video, so I’m not making this up — he then goes to the pile where this melee is taking place,” White said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He starts tearing people off, protecting Mr. Spriggs.”

Aaron Donald's lawyer: Video shows he didn't commit assault. https://t.co/F9bvEZGAKt — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 16, 2021

White said that up to 10 people may be willing to testify in Aaron Donald’s defense if this goes to trial. He revealed that when Donald first spoke to him, he wanted to make it clear that he did nothing wrong.

“The first thing Aaron said to me is, ‘I hired you to make this go away — quickly — because I didn’t do anything,’” White said. “‘I’m not paying anybody anything. You and I can walk to the police department and tell them the story. Get the video, get the witnesses, I didn’t do anything. I just want to go to the weight room and not have anybody ask me about this situation, because nothing happened.’”

Aaron Donald is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and one of the most dominant defensive tackles the NFL has ever had. But if this does go to trial, the NFL and the Rams may have to come down hard for violating the personal conduct policy.

We can only hope this is all a giant misunderstanding.