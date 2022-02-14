Adam Schefter Crushed For What He Tweeted After Super Bowl

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is still in some hot water after what he tweeted when the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl.

The tweet had a graphic that showed Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr. celebrating their championship in front of Jarvis Landry, Calvin Johnson, and Eli Manning.

Schefter then put a caption with the graphic that said, “To all those who said it couldn’t be done.”

It was confusing because it doesn’t seem any of these players had any animosity towards Stafford and OBJ.

Johnson and Stafford played together in Detroit for numerous years and always seemed to respect each other. In the end, Johnson retired a lot earlier than expected but is still one of the greatest receivers in NFL history.

Landry and Beckham Jr. played together with the Browns but there was never any reported friction between the two receivers.

Manning and Beckham Jr. spent a few seasons in New York together and it always seemed like they loved playing with each other.

In the end, Schefter deleted the tweet after getting ratio’d by the NFL world. It was a good thing he came to that decision after he probably shouldn’t have tweeted it in the first place.