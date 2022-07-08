AFC Executive Has Harsh Assessment Of Jalen Ramsey
With the NFL season just around the corner, ESPN had players, coaches, executives and scouts vote on the best players at each position. When it comes to cornerback, Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams earned the top spot.
Although the majority of the votes had Ramsey ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the league, an AFC executive isn't so sure that's true.
In fact, this anonymous executive believes Ramsey is "a little overrated" at this point in his career.
“I think he’s falling off and a little overrated at this point,” an AFC exec said, via ESPN. “Super Bowl, to me, is an indication of what it’s going to look like moving forward.”
Ramsey didn't have a great performance in the Super Bowl, that's certainly fair. However, calling him overrated seems like a stretch.
There just aren't many players who can do what Ramsey does at the cornerback position. He can excel at man-to-man coverage, he can move into the slot, he can blitz off the edge and stop the run.
Do you think Jalen Ramsey is overrated?