Allen Robinson Sends Clear Message About Relationship With Matthew Stafford

Fresh off their Super Bowl title, the Los Angeles Rams brought in veteran wideout Allen Robinson this offseason.

By signing with the Rams, Robinson has the opportunity to play with Matthew Stafford, who will be the best quarterback he's had the opportunity to suit up with in his career.

During a recent appearance on NFL Network, Robinson said he spent time this spring in "constant communication" with Stafford so that he and the 34-year-old signal caller can build a strong connection.

“One thing that I’ve learned is as a receiver, you want to make sure you’re on the same page as the quarterback,” Robinson said. “So for me, it’s being in constant communication with Matthew about what he’s seeing. Even throughout the spring with him not throwing, as we’re running routes, I’m asking him about certain timing, what he’s seeing with my routes, am I taking too long here? A little too much at the top? Just making sure we have a great, cohesive relationship and we’re seeing things through the same set of eyes and I’m on his timing.”

Injuries limited Robinson in 2021, but he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Chicago Bears in 2019 and 2020.

The 28-year-old will be counted on to be a major part of the Rams' receiving corps this fall.

"Oh, he’s special. He’s really special," Rams star wideout Cooper Kupp told The Spun about Robinson last month. "He’s going into his ninth year in the league and I really don’t think he’s been able to showcase the player that he is."

[ Pro Football Talk ]