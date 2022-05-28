Analyst Names No. 1 Candidate For Madden 23 Cover

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The current belief is that Madden NFL 23 will announce its cover athlete in June. With that said, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com has listed some candidates who might just land on this year's cover.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady cracked Brooks' top five, as did Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Brooks' clear-cut choice to grace the cover of Madden NFL 23, however, is Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

"The sticky-fingered pass catcher is currently the model of consistency and excellence at the position," Brooks wrote. "Factoring in the postseason, the Rams' first-team All-Pro WR tallied 90-plus receiving yards in 19 of 21 games, including an NFL-record streak of 13 in a row. It's hard to argue anyone enjoyed a better 2021 campaign than this guy."

Kupp was unstoppable this past season for the Rams, hauling in 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Not even the bright lights of the Super Bowl could stop Kupp. He had 92 yards and two touchdowns en route to being named Super Bowl MVP.

Do you think Kupp should be the Madden NFL 23 cover athlete?