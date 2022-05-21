Andrew Whitworth Teases Potential Comeback After Retirement Announcement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with Andrew Whitworth #77 following Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Following the Rams' win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth announced his retirement from the NFL.

"My chapter may have closed on the field, but my story is unfinished," Whitworth said. "Can’t wait for the next one. Thank you to everyone who has been part of my journey!"

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, however, Whitworth left the door open for a potential return to the NFL.

"You never say never," Whitworth replied when asked if he'd come out of retirement like Tom Bray. "I did learn that."

The Rams already have a capable replacement for Whitworth in Joe Noteboom. That being said, he does have a strong relationship with the team's coaching staff.

If Whitworth wanted to play football again, the Rams would most likely consider bringing him back.

For now, Whitworth is enjoying his time off. Besides, it's not like he's missing any achievements on his résumé.

Whitworth rode off into the sunset with four Pro Bowl selections, three All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl ring.