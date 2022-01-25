Rams Star’s Wife Has Message For Fanbase Before Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams were able to overcome their mistakes and eke their way into the NFC Championship game with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend. The victory set up a third meeting this season with the San Francisco 49ers, back at SoFi Stadium.

While homefield advantage should be seen as a good thing for a game of such magnitude, the Rams have had a bit of an issue holding onto their edge at SoFi this season. Opposing fanbases have descended upon the state-of-the-art stadium throughout the year and often cut into the Los Angeles home crowd dramatically.

However, with the stakes so high this weekend, the Rams are taking drastic measures to limit the number of Niners fans in the building.

The latest idea to try and hold onto home field advantage came from Melissa Whitworth, the wife of LA’s left tackle Andrew Whitworth. She suggested that she would be willing to buy any tickets from Rams fans who couldn’t go to the game, so that they wouldn’t sell those tickets to 49ers fans.

“If you @RamsNFL fans want to sell your tickets – I’ll buy them. Just DO NOT sell them to the other team PLEASE!” Melissa Whitworth wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Although the efforts of one player’s wife are valiant, the Rams also did their best to try and restrict ticket sales by geography. On Sunday, before the NFC team had even clinched a spot in the conference championship, the organization limited public sales to residents of the Los Angeles region.

The last time the Rams and the Niners played was in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium. San Francisco fans took over LA’s home venue and saw their team pull off a daring fourth quarter comeback.

The Rams desperately want to prevent a similar outcome from taking place this week and are clearly hoping that a few more home fans will help give them an extra edge.