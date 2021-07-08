Anonymous NFL Coach Has Telling Admission On Jalen Ramsey

When the Los Angeles Rams ponied up two first-round picks for Jalen Ramsey during the 2019 season, they did so expecting to land a shutdown cornerback.

They have not been disappointed. Through his first 24 games with Los Angeles, Ramsey has been a superstar, reaching two Pro Bowls and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2020.

ESPN has been ranking the top 10 players at each position in the NFL, using polling of league personnel. Not surprisingly, Ramsey was named the No. 1 cornerback, and at least one head coach doesn’t think it’s close.

“There’s Jalen Ramsey, and there’s a line,” an NFL head coach told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler about the cornerback tiers in the league.

Ranking the NFL's top 10 cornerbacks through voting from league personnel. -Why Jalen Ramsey stands alone

-Two Patriots make list

-Marlon Humphrey ascension

-Packers, Browns have shutdown starshttps://t.co/XdlZsCDBfH — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 8, 2021

Now, it should be noted that at least one person listed Ramsey as the No. 7 cornerback on his ballot, which seems insanely low. But it’s clear that the former Florida State All-American is well-respected league-wide.

Ramsey already has four Pro Bowls and multiple All-Pro honors on his resume. All that is left is a Super Bowl ring, and winning it all is why the Rams brought him in two years ago in the first place.

[ Bleacher Report ]