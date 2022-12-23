Another Rams Star Is Likely Done For The Season

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams. looks on in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The hits just keep on coming for the Rams. On Friday afternoon, head coach Sean McVay announced that star defensive lineman Aaron Donald won't suit up for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

To make matters worse, McVay said it's unlikely Donald will play again this season.

Donald has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain. Since the Rams have been officially eliminated from playoff contention, it makes no sense to rush the All-Pro back on the field.

Besides, the Rams are already without quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Donald has been so durable throughout his career. In fact, this season marks the first time he has missed a regular-season game since 2017.

In 11 games this season, Donald had 49 total tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble.

The Rams will try to get all their stars back to full strength for the 2023 season.