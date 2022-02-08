The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Average Ticket Price For Super Bowl LVI Revealed

Shot of Super Bowl LVI logo.01 February 2022, US, Inglewood: The Super Bowl LVI logo stands outside Sofi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet here on February 13, 2022 (local time) in the 56th final game for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Bengals travel to Los Angeles five days before the Super Bowl. As the U.S. news agency AP reported on Tuesday, the surprise team of the playoffs plans to arrive in the West Coast metropolis on February 8 and prepare for the duel with the Los Angeles Rams on the grounds of the University of California (UCLA). Photo: Maximilian Haupt/dpa (Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVI is just days away. If you’re planning on making a last-minute impulse buy for tickets, be prepared to spend big.

According to StubHub, via Darren Rovell of the Action Network, the average ticket price is now $8,869, which would be the highest-average secondary price in the 56-year history of the Super Bowl.

Over one-quarter of ticket buyers are from California, the host state and home of the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams will become the second NFC champion in a row to “host” the Super Bowl, after the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium last year. In the 54 previous Super Bowls, a team had never played at home in the big game.

The Rams are trying to win the second Super Bowl in team history. Their first title came in 1999 when the franchise was based in St. Louis.

Meanwhile, the AFC champion Bengals are looking for their first world championship. Cincinnati is 0-for-2 in Super Bowls, losing to the San Francisco 49ers twice in the 1980s.

Super Bowl LVI will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.