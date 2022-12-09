Baker Mayfield Reacts To Comeback Win Over Raiders

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 8: Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a first down during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on December 8, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield only had 48 hours to learn the Rams' playbook, but apparently that's all he needed in order to defeat the Raiders on Thursday night.

With the Rams trailing 16-10 in the final stages of the fourth quarter, Mayfield orchestrated a 98-yard game-winning drive. It was capped off with a touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.

During his postgame press conference, Mayfield called his first game with the Rams a "pretty damn good story." Whether you love him or not, you can't deny that he's right.

"I don't know if you can write it any better than that," Mayfield told reporters, via ESPN. "Obviously we'd like to be a little bit more stress free, but it's a pretty damn good story, I'll be honest with you."

Mayfield admit that it has been a hectic week for him. Now that all the dust has settled, he feels "blessed" to be on the Rams.

"Some tough decisions, but everything happens for a reason. Right now I've just got a lot of emotions, but I'm really, really blessed and I'm really thankful right now, especially just the guys here that welcomed me in and helped me do the crash course here."

Mayfield finished Thursday night's game with 230 passing yards and a touchdown.

Next up for the Rams is a Monday night showdown with the Packers. That'll be another opportunity for Mayfield to show what he can do in Sean McVay's system.