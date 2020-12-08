Bill Belichick Has Quite The Compliment For Aaron Donald

Bill Belichick typically attempts to limit a team’s star player when he plays them. This week, he’ll try to neutralize Aaron Donald.

Donald, the Los Angeles Rams’ dominant defensive tackle, is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Through 12 games, he’s got 11 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Belichick has faced Donald before–most recently in the Super Bowl two years ago–and has done a relatively good job of keeping the five-time All-Pro in check. Still, the longtime head coach knows his offensive line has its work cut out for itself when facing Donald this weekend.

“He’s an outstanding player. He can wreck a game. There’s no play he’s not a factor on, he’s right in the middle of the defense,” Belichick said via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “You can’t really get away from him on any run or pass play. You have to deal with him blocking on every play. He’s definitely a major factor in the game. We’re going to have to do a good job on him.”

Bill Belichick on Aaron Donald: "He's an outstanding player. He'll wreck a game. There's no play he's not involved in…he's a major factor in the game" — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) December 8, 2020

Led by Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Rams boast one of the NFL’s top defenses. They will be a tough matchup for a Patriots team that is trying to remain in the AFC playoff hunt.

Coming off two-straight wins, New England is 6-6 overall and two games out of a Wild Card spot.

They’ll travel to LA to take on the Rams Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.