Bill Polian Believes NFL Got The Super Bowl MVP Wrong

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp walked home with the Super Bowl MVP award last night, but there were some people who thought the honor should have gone elsewhere.

Former longtime NFL executive Bill Polian is one of them. In an appearance on Adam Schefter’s podcast today, Polian said he thought Kupp’s teammate Aaron Donald should have been the MVP.

Donald, the Rams’ superstar defensive tackle, finished with four tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits. On the Bengals’ final two plays of the game, Donald stopped running back Samaje Perine on a 3rd-and-1 for no gain and pressured Joe Burrow into an incompletion on 4th down to seal the win.

As for Kupp, he was no slouch either. The fifth-year wideout caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with less than two minutes remaining.

HOF executive Bill Polian believes Aaron Donald should have won Super Bowl LVI MVP, and the Bengals run the risk of turning Joe Burrow into another Andrew Luck if they don’t upgrade their offensive line. 🎧 https://t.co/U2LwsowN2j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2022

While he wasn’t voted MVP, Donald, 30, added a Super Bowl ring to a resume that already included three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, eight Pro Bowl appearances and seven All-Pro selections.

Prior to the game, there were reports circulating that the 2014 first-round pick could consider retirement if LA won. Donald did not confirm or deny those whispers after the game.

“Aaron Donald just told me he’s gonna take some time before he makes a decision if he’s going to retire or not,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted. “He wants to just be in the moment here.”