Breaking: Baker Mayfield Officially Has A New Team

Baker Mayfield is officially staying in the NFC.

The former No. 1 overall pick, who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.

Los Angeles was third in this week's waiver order, behind only the Texans and Bears, and it sounds like they intend on using Mayfield perhaps sooner rather than later.

"The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract. Mayfield is expected to fly to LA by tonight and could play Thursday night vs. the Raiders," reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rams starter Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve, and the team has used Bryce Perkins and John Wolford at the quarterback position the last two weeks.

Los Angeles is 3-9 on the season, so this will give Sean McVay an opportunity to work with Mayfield for a few games. The Rams also blocked the quarterback-needy San Francisco 49ers from potentially being awarded Mayfield, if they even put in a claim for him.