Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His 2023 Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After winning the Super Bowl last season, Matthew Stafford's 2022 encore was not what he hoped.

The veteran quarterback battled injuries all year and played in only nine games. Given his age (34) and health status, there were some who wondered if Stafford would hang up his cleats this offseason.

That won't be happening. The former No. 1 overall pick told reporters on Monday that he's coming back in 2023 and says he feels "really good" physically.

"Sean McVay’s decision on his future won’t impact Stafford, he says," tweeted the AP's Greg Beacham. "Stafford is coming back to the Rams either way."

Stafford entered the fall dealing with a balky right throwing elbow following an offseason procedure. However, he also dealt with concussions and a spinal cord contusion during the year, and the latter issue proved to be season-ending.

In nine games, Stafford completed 68% of his passes for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.