Breaking: NFL Announces The Super Bowl 56 MVP

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp capped off his incredible 2021 season by winning MVP of Super Bowl LVI tonight.

The fifth-year star caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 1:25 remaining, as the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to capture their second Super Bowl title.

Kupp set up the winning score by drawing a pass interference penalty on Eli Apple to earn a 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Two plays later, he beat Apple again for the touchdown.

Kupp became the eighth wide receiver to take home Super Bowl MVP honors, and the first since Julian Edelman did it three years ago…against the Rams.

Already an established weapon heading into this season, Kupp exploded to win the receiving triple crown, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Eastern Washington alum also earned one vote for the NFL MVP award, which went to Aaron Rodgers. We think that Kupp will take the trade off of missing out on that honor but winning the Super Bowl MVP and a ring tonight.