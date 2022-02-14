The Spun

Breaking: Odell Beckham Jr. Goes Down With Injury

Odell Beckham Jr. on the field for the Rams.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Earlier: What started out as a night to remember for Odell Beckham Jr. just took a potentially brutal turn.

Late in the second quarter, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver went down after dropping a pass on 2nd-and-9. Beckham immediately grabbed at his left knee.

Obviously, any non-contact knee injuries are worrisome, but even more so for Beckham, who tore the ACL in that knee during the 2020 season.

Beckham was helped off the field and into the tent, but was later seen walking around on the sideline. We’ll see what his status looks like for the rest of the game.

Prior to getting hurt, OBJ caught two passes for 52 yards and the first touchdown of the game, a 17-yard connection from Matthew Stafford.

The Rams currently lead the Bengals 13-10 just before halftime on NBC.

Update: Beckham has since gone to the locker room, which isn’t a great sign.

An update on his availability for the rest of the game should be forthcoming.

