Breaking: Odell Beckham Jr. Goes Down With Injury

Earlier: What started out as a night to remember for Odell Beckham Jr. just took a potentially brutal turn.

Late in the second quarter, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver went down after dropping a pass on 2nd-and-9. Beckham immediately grabbed at his left knee.

Obviously, any non-contact knee injuries are worrisome, but even more so for Beckham, who tore the ACL in that knee during the 2020 season.

Odell Beckham just went down with a non-contact knee injury #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/Q4Oj2D1tNc — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) February 14, 2022

Beckham was helped off the field and into the tent, but was later seen walking around on the sideline. We’ll see what his status looks like for the rest of the game.

Prior to getting hurt, OBJ caught two passes for 52 yards and the first touchdown of the game, a 17-yard connection from Matthew Stafford.

The Rams currently lead the Bengals 13-10 just before halftime on NBC.

Update: Beckham has since gone to the locker room, which isn’t a great sign.

#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is headed to the locker room following what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2022

An update on his availability for the rest of the game should be forthcoming.