Breaking: Rams Announce Update On WR Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams already declared quarterback Jared Goff out for Sunday. Now, they might not have Cooper Kupp either.

Kupp has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced moments ago. The veteran wide receiver will have to clear COVID protocol before he is eligible to play again.

Of course, what type of protocol depends on the reason for Kupp being put on the list. If he’s there because he tested positive, you can forget about him taking the field this weekend.

However, if Kupp is merely a close contact of someone who tested positive, he has a shot to play in Week 17 provided he continues to test negative.

Through 15 games, Kupp leads the Rams in receptions (92) and receiving yards (974). His three receiving touchdowns are third-best on the roster.

At 9-6, the Rams can clinch an NFC Wild Card spot on Sunday in one of two ways. They must either beat the 8-7 Arizona Cardinals or have the 8-7 Chicago Bears lose to the Green Bay Packers.

As we mentioned earlier, Goff will not be playing against Arizona after having surgery on the broken right thumb he suffered on Sunday. John Wolford will start in his place.