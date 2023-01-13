Breaking: Sean McVay Reportedly Makes Decision On 2023 Season

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Following the Rams' regular-season finale, Sean McVay said he would take time to make a decision on his future. Moments ago, his plans for the 2023 season were revealed.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Rams organization has been informed that McVay will remain the team's head coach.

McVay is under contract through the 2026 season.

Although this season was quite disappointing for the Rams, a lot of their shortcomings were due to injury. Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford all missed an extended period of time.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that McVay is sorting through potential staff changes.

The Rams could potentially lose defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to a head-coaching position. He's a candidate for the Broncos and Colts' job openings

Additionally, the Rams will need to find a new offensive coordinator. Liam Coen recently left the team so he can rejoin Kentucky's staff.

McVay could very well enter the 2023 season with a revamped coaching staff.