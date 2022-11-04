Cam Akers Sends Clear Message After Brief Leave From Rams

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams runs after his catch during a 24-3 win over the New england Patriots at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Cam Akers hasn't played for the Los Angeles Rams since early October due to "philosophical and football-related differences." On Thursday, however, he returned to the team.

Once the trade deadline passed, the Rams decided it was in their best interest to mend their relationship with Akers.

Fortunately for the Rams, it sounds like Akers is happy to be back. At least that's what he told reporters this week.

“I’m in-house,” Akers said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I’m back with the team, so I’m happy.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay has not announced what type of role Akers will have this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The current focus is on getting him back up to speed with the rest of the team's backfield.

"After we had that conversation, got a couple different things that are some options that we can potentially do moving forward," McVay said. "And we’ll have clarity on that as far as getting him back working with this group, or if that means exploring other avenues.”

In five games this season, Akers has 151 rushing yards and a touchdown on 51 carries.