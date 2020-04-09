Clay Matthews Reacts To Todd Gurley’s Rams Message

The Los Angeles Rams moved on from a few notable players this offseason, as the most shocking move came when they released Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley. On Wednesday, he shared a message to his former team on Twitter.

Clearly, the former Georgia superstar is awaiting a check from the Rams. He went on Twitter to say “Send me money ASAP,” on Wednesday afternoon.

Well, it appears Gurley isn’t the only former member of the Rams that’s waiting for a check. Outside linebacker Clay Matthews went on social media to shed light on his situation as well.

“You and me both TG,” Matthews posted on Twitter. “Better get some interest with that too.”

Ironically enough, the Rams cut both Gurley and Matthews on March 19.

Gurley wasted little time finding a new home in free agency. He signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

As for Matthews, the former Packers legend remains on the open market. There’s no question he’s nearing the end of his career, but he proved there’s still gas left in the tank by totaling eight sacks in 2019.

Before there’s any talk about where Matthews could go this offseason, the former Super Bowl champion would like to receive his final check from Los Angeles.