Clay Matthews Reportedly Files Grievance Against The Rams

Clay Matthews stands on the sideline.CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: Clay Matthews #52 of the Los Angeles Rams stands on the sideline during the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 20-13. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

It looks like Todd Gurley isn’t the only former member of the Rams with a bone to pick with the team.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, former Rams linebacker Clay Matthews is filing a $2 million grievance against the Rams over “unpaid guarantees.” Matthews was released by the Rams in March following an injury-affected first year with the team.

He missed three games due to a broken jaw he suffered early in the season, but still finished with eight sacks in 13 games for Los Angeles. It was his highest sack total since 2014.

Matthews is the newest voice to call out the Rams for not paying money he’s contractually owed. Earlier this month, former Rams running back Todd Gurley called the team out for not paying him a substantial bonus he was due.

It’s not especially hard to see why the Rams have been so reluctant to pay their players. Per OverTheCap, they’re more than $5 million in the red in terms of cap space.

Somebody, somewhere must have really messed up the accounting while the Rams were trying to get to the Super Bowl.

Matthews and Gurley are both very loud voices with equally large followings. You can bet that they won’t rest until they’re satisfied.

