Last season, Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers finally got over the hump and won a World Series. Matthew Stafford and the Rams are attempting to bring another championship to the city this upcoming season.

The ‘City of Angels’ has transformed into the city of sports stars. The Dodgers should be right back in the championship mix this year, thanks to players like Kershaw, Mookie Betts and newly-acquired Trevor Bauer.

The Rams, meanwhile, have had the adequate star talent to compete for championships these past few seasons, but quarterback play has plagued any success. Stafford is the solution. The organization traded for the veteran quarterback earlier this off-season.

Both Los Angeles teams – the Dodgers and Rams – have plenty of star talent. Kershaw sent Stafford a special message on Thursday to welcome him to Los Angeles.

This is pretty cool. Take a look.

Reunion in LA. A message from Matthew's childhood friend @ClaytonKersh22. pic.twitter.com/mkiulhnnSA — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 18, 2021

In case you haven’t figured out by now, Clayton Kershaw and Matthew Stafford go way back. They were childhood friends and played on many of the same youth sports teams. It’s only fitting they both now play in the same city.

Los Angeles sports are on the brink of something special. The Dodgers won last season’s World Series. The Lakers won last season’s NBA Finals. Can the Rams continue such success by winning the Super Bowl this upcoming season? With Stafford in the mix, it’s probable.

The Rams will be a team to watch this upcoming season as they attempt to finally get over the hump and bring the Lombardi Trophy to Los Angeles.