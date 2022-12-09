Colin Cowherd Explains What Rams Comeback Win Means For Baker Mayfield

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

As you'd expect, Colin Cowherd opened this Friday's edition of "The Herd" with a rant about Baker Mayfield's debut with the Rams.

On Thursday night, Mayfield orchestrated a 98-yard game-winning drive with no timeouts left. He finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.

Despite all the things that Cowherd has said about Mayfield in the past, he raved about the former No. 1 pick this afternoon.

In fact, Cowherd believes Mayfield's comeback win may have earned him another shot to be a starter in the NFL.

"I thought that was Baker Mayfield's greatest moment as a pro," Cowherd said. "And the second thing I feel - and this is pretty cool - is that I thought last night got him one more shot to be a starting quarterback in this league."

Cowherd added that he was rooting for Mayfield last night.

The past 12 months haven't been easy for Mayfield. Both the Browns and Panthers gave up on him.

Perhaps the past few experiences have humbled Mayfield. If so, he could potentially revitalize his career.

Mayfield will have a chance to prove that he deserves a starting gig over the next four games for the Rams. He'll face the Packers, Broncos, Chargers and Seahawks during that stretch.