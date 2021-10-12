Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams Right Now

On Tuesday afternoon, Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd reveals his updated “Herd Hierarchy.” He made some notable changes to his power rankings due to the results from Week 5.

For the second week in a row, the Buffalo Bills claimed the No. 1 spot for the “Herd Hierarchy.” This makes sense considering Josh Allen and the Bills went to Arrowhead Stadium and blew out the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend.

The second-ranked team on Cowherd’s list may surprise fans, as he put the Dallas Cowboys right behind the Bills. Not only do they have star-studded offense, they have an opportunistic defense that’s led by Trevon Diggs.

Cowherd gave the Arizona Cardinals some much-deserved love in this week’s power rankings, placing them third on his list. He praised Kyler Murray’s ability to beat defenses in a multitude of ways.

The rest of Cowherd’s top 10 includes the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

"You tell me. My eyes don't lie… I have the Cowboys at No.2." — @ColinCowherd unveils his Herd Hierarchy after Week 5: pic.twitter.com/K0rYoMAW1k — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 12, 2021

It’s a bit surprising that Kansas City is ranked 10th overall with a 2-3 record, but Cowherd has faith in Patrick Mahomes to turn things around.

As for teams trending up, it appears Cowherd is a firm believer in the Chargers and Ravens. Ironically enough, they’ll square off this upcoming Sunday.

NFL fans should expect at least a few changes to next week’s “Herd Hierarchy.”