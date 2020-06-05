Construction Worker Dies After Fall At SoFi Stadium

On Friday afternoon, a tragic story unfolded at the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers new stadium.

A construction worker died after a fall while working on the stadium’s roof. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the construction worker fell 50-60 feet.

“The worker fell from a height of 50 to 60 feet while working on the roof in the southeast corner of the stadium near one of the massive concrete columns that support the structure,” the report states. Construction on the $5 billion stadium was halted following the worker’s death.

A spokesman for Turner-AECOM Hunt, the joint venture overseeing the project, did not release a comment to the LA Times for the story. It’s unclear if the worker was tied off prior to the accident.

A construction worker has died after falling at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Friday morning, three people with knowledge of the incident told the @latimes. — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) June 5, 2020

According to the LA Times, the number of known cases of COVID-19 among workers at the stadium has also increased over the past week. 12 people have now tested positive for the virus, seven of them coming in the last eight days.

Construction on the stadium is expected to be complete in the next two months. Both the Rams and Chargers will occupy the stadium.

The first major event at the stadium is scheduled to be the preseason game between the Rams and the New Orleans Saints on August 14.

Our thoughts are with the family of the worker who passed away this afternoon.