Cooper Kupp Appears To Suffer Non-Contact Injury Late In Game

With a 10-point lead and the ball heading into the 2-minute warning, the Los Angeles Rams should’ve be all smiles during the final stretches of their Wild Card matchup with the Seahawks. Unfortunately though, a late-game, non-contact injury for star receiver Cooper Kupp put a damper on the win.

Kupp was blocking a defensive back on a power-run play when he suddenly reached down to clutch at his right knee. With just a little over two minutes remaining, Kupp was helped off the field and examined by team doctors on the sideline.

Here’s a look at how it all went down:

Non-contact injury for Cooper Kupp at the end of the game? 😥pic.twitter.com/RzEIKAQTQ2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021

Cooper Kupp is getting his leg checked out on the sideline after a non-contact injury. pic.twitter.com/8ocJfMvhxw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 10, 2021

Heading to the next round of the playoffs, the loss of Cooper Kupp would be a massive blow to the Rams.

Kupp’s quickness and change of direction makes him a tough matchup for any team. The fourth-year pro out of East Washington currently leads the team in receiving yards with 974. He’s also thrown in three receiving touchdowns on the season.

Jared Goff and the Los Angeles quarterback unit need all the help they can get right now. Backup QB John Wolford got the start ahead of Goff tonight before suffering a scary neck injury, forcing him to off the field and into a local hospital. In Wolford’s relief, Goff threw a disappointing 9/19 for 155 yards.

With or without Cooper Kupp, the Los Angeles Rams will either take on the Green Bay Packers, if the New Orleans Saints beat the Chicago Bears, or the Washington Football Team-Tampa Bay Buccaneers winner if the Bears pull an upset.

We’ll have more on Kupp’s status as we learn it.