Cooper Kupp Extension Is Coming: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams runs against a tackle by Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp put together a season for the ages in 2021. As a result, he's about to be rewarded for his jaw-dropping production.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Rams and Kupp have made "significant progress" on a new contract extension. It's most likely a three-year deal that'll pay him well past $20 million per year.

This extension makes a lot of sense for both parties. Kupp deserves long-term security, especially after hauling in 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. The Rams, meanwhile, don't want to risk potentially losing Kupp to another team in the future.

While this extension seems like a no-brainer for the Rams, there are countless people trying to figure out how the front office will fit this contract into their salary cap figure.

This three-year deal for Kupp could be in the ballpark of $75 million, per Rapoport.

Earlier this week, the Rams made defensive lineman Aaron Donald the highest-paid non-quarterback in the game. He'll make $65 million over the next two seasons.

There's no question the Rams have smooth operators running their franchise, but that won't stop fans from asking how they're able to continue loading up on star players.