Cooper Kupp Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham's Future With Rams

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams runs against a tackle by Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Despite having a really productive postseason, Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent. That being said, Cooper Kupp has made it known that he wants Beckham back on the Los Angeles Rams for the 2022 season.

Kupp sat down with The Spun's Matt Audilet this week for an exclusive interview. During their conversation, the All-Pro wideout revealed that he remains in constant communication with Beckham.

"We talk a lot. I want him back," Kupp told The Spun. "I want him to be a part of the Los Angeles Rams. We’ll have him come pursue a Super Bowl with us again. He was just such a great teammate, such a great person, incredible football player. I learned a ton from him. I want him to come back so bad, but that’s something that they’re working through."

Kupp continued: "I’ll just keep asking him, keep asking him what it’s looking like. Hopefully one of these days he gives me the thumbs up that he’s got something and he’s coming back."

Beckham, 29, hasn't give any indication on where he may sign this offseason.

In eight regular-season games with the Rams, Beckham had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He elevated his production in the playoffs, hauling in 21 passes for 288 yards and two scores.

Even though the Rams signed wide receiver Allen Robinson earlier this year, they're not ruling out a reunion with Beckham.

After all, Beckham has proven that he's a good fit in the Rams' locker room.