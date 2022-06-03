Cooper Kupp Has Telling Comment About Odell Beckham Jr

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams catches an 11 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned at this moment, but Rams star Cooper Kupp made it known that he wants him back in Los Angeles for the 2022 season.

While on ESPN's First Take this Friday, Kupp was asked about Beckham's future with the Rams. He had nothing but positive things to say about his teammate.

"Man, that would be just the coolest thing. What he was able to do coming into this offense, learning it and then being able to go out and execute the way he did was absolutely incredible,” Kupp said. “But just as a person, as a teammate, how he was in our building, I would absolutely love nothing more than to just be able to have him come back and be a part of what we’re building here."

Kupp revealed that he remains in constant contact with Beckham.

“I talk to him daily, being able to keep up with him. I would love to have him back. There’s a lot of stuff that has to be worked through because of how terrible the unfortunate situation where he was gonna have an unbelievable game that Super Bowl, the way things were trending and just the way the Bengals were playing us, the game plan we had in for him to be able to go off that game. It kills me the way that whole thing worked out. But I would absolutely love to have him back."

Although a deal isn't imminent at this time, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Rams remain a landing spot for Beckham.

"We'll see what Odell can get," Rapoport said. "He's such an interesting case because he's probably not going to play for the first several games, might be half the season. The timing of the injury was so bad for a guy who looked like he was playing as well as he played since his first or second year with the Giants. I do think OBJ being with the Rams is still a possibility."

Beckham finished the regular season with 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He elevated his game in the postseason, hauling in 21 passes for 288 yards and two scores.