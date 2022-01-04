Cooper Kupp Shares Honest Admission On His Statistics

With one game left to play, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is one the verge of possibly breaking a couple of major receiving records.

Through 16 games, Kupp has 138 receptions for 1,829 yards, marks which are good for third and fifth-place on the single season record book respectively. He needs 12 catches to break Michael Thomas’ receptions record and 136 yards to top Calvin Johnson’s yardage mark.

Both of those stars set their records in 16-game seasons though, while Kupp could potentially top them in 17 games. Perhaps that’s why the fifth-year pro seems to be pretty humble about the possibility of surpassing Thomas and Johnson.

“What those guys did in 16 games, it wouldn’t seem right to, I don’t know, for those to be broken in 17 games,” Kupp said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “It wouldn’t hold the same weight to me as it does for guys that have done that in a 16-game season and the accomplishments those guys had and the seasons they put together. Those are incredible things, incredible accomplishments. You kind of have to separate the two.”

With history in sight, Cooper Kupp weighs in on potentially setting NFL records in a 17-game season: pic.twitter.com/WjNxjkhTuX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2022

The Rams are 12-4 and can clinch the NFC West with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, so Kupp will definitely be given his usual workload, even though his team has already locked up a playoff berth.

We’ll see if he can set a record or two in the process. Even if he’s not that jazzed up about doing so, it would still be an incredible accomplishment.