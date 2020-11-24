Davante Adams Names The NFL’s Most Underrated WR

Green Bay Packers wide receiver is heavily involved in any discussion of the NFL’s best wide receivers at this point. He has some opinions on other guys in those talks of the hierarchy at the position. During last night’s Monday Night Football game, he had a ton of praise for Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp has quietly been a very consistent weapon for Jared Goff and the Rams over the last few years. He led the team in receiving last night, catching 11 passes for 145 yards against one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses.

His teammate Robert Woods had 12 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. The combination has been a potent one for the Rams this year. For the year, Kupp has 64 catches for 722 yards and two touchdowns.

Adams was impressed with the former third round pick out of Eastern Washington. “Cooper Kupp is the most underrated receiver in the league,” Adams said during the Rams’ 27-24 win.

Kupp has been a big factor every season since entering the NFL. Last year was his best so far, with 94 catches for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns. His touchdowns have lagged behind, but he’s on pace for similar reception and yardage numbers.

He is currently 16th in the NFL in receiving yards. Perhaps most impressively, he is third in yards after the catch, with 405 on the season. Only Alvin Kamara and Terry McLaurin are ahead of him in that category.

The Los Angeles Rams are now tied atop the very competitive NFC West at 7-3. They face the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

