On Wednesday night, the Pro Bowl rosters for the 2021 season were revealed. As per usual, there were some notable snubs from the list.

During this Thursday’s edition of First Take, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky made a strong argument as to why Matthew Stafford should’ve made the Pro Bowl over Kyler Murray.

“I’m not going to get too emotional over this one, but Matthew Stafford not being in the Pro Bowl and Kyler Murray making it is stupid,” Orlovsky said. “Matthew Stafford is second in the NFL in touchdowns with 35, behind Tom Brady. Kyler is like 17th in touchdowns. Matthew has thrown for 300 yards per game. Kyler has thrown for 275 [yards per game].

“The numbers are so much better [for Stafford]. I can’t understand for the life of me how Stafford is not in the Pro Bowl.”

Stafford has been excellent in his first season with the Rams. He has a 67.6 completion percentage, 4,142 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes.

Murray, meanwhile, has 3,039 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. To be fair, he missed a few games due to an ankle injury.

Stafford could still end up on the NFC’s roster for the Pro Bowl, especially if Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers backs out. Nonetheless, it’s still a bit odd that he didn’t make the initial list.

We’ll see if Stafford plays with a chip on his shoulder this Sunday against the Vikings.