Dan Patrick Shares What He’s Hearing About Sean McVay

Just under 48 hours ago, the Los Angeles Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 by a final score of 23-20.

In the hours before kickoff, a report emerged suggesting Rams head coach Sean McVay could retire in the very near future. Asked by the Los Angeles Times whether McVay will be coaching next season, the Rams coach offered a somewhat cryptic response.

“We’ll see,” said McVay. “I’m just enjoying this moment right now. I’m really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that.”

So, what would he do if he wasn’t coaching? Well, according to the latest report from Dan Patrick, he and ESPN have both showed “interest” in a potential deal.

“A source told me about 20 minutes ago: ‘Been told by a couple of people who would be close enough to Sean, it may be leverage, but there’s enough interest on both sides for him to go to ESPN,'” Patrick said. “So, just something to file away. Interest on both sides. He’s 36 years of age with two Super Bowls and one win.”

Is Sean McVay using "retirement" as contract leverage? Does he have actual interest in possibly getting into television? Does ESPN have interest in him? DP spoke to a source that shared some information. #Rams pic.twitter.com/bLcA12Fm3Q — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 15, 2022

It would be wild to see a coach of McVay’s age, just 36 years old, walk away when he’s at the top of his game.

However, he’s been very clear he doesn’t want to “burn out” by coaching the league until he’s 60.

Will McVay retire after winning his first Super Bowl?