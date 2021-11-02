DeSean Jackson Announces Decision On NFL Future

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams announced that DeSean Jackson would be allowed to seek a trade partner. However, the Rams were unable to find a taker for the veteran wide receiver before this Tuesday’s deadline.

Fortunately for Jackson, he’ll still have a chance for a fresh start this season. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Rams are expected to release Jackson.

“The Rams are expected to release DeSean Jackson, per sources,” Fowler said. “Both parties explored trade possibilities. Jackson would have stayed but this gives him chance to get more playing time. He’ll be subject to waivers.”

Jackson is subject to waivers, so he might not have a chance to choose where he plays next. Regardless, he’ll end up on a team that has a much bigger need for a pass catcher than the Rams.

Moments ago, Jackson confirmed that he’s parting with the Rams on his Instagram account.

“I am very grateful for the time that I spent playing for the LA Rams,” Jackson wrote. “Although this isn’t the outcome that we wanted, I am extremely appreciative for the opportunity & support given to to me by the Rams Coaches & all of the Fans. I understand that everything happens for a reason & I look forward to beginning the next chapter of my NFL career. Thank you.”

In seven games with the Rams this season, Jackson had eight receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown.

Teams that are in need of help at wide receiver would be wise to pursue Jackson.