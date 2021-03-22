The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson Decision

DeSean Jackson warming up for the Philadelphia Eagles.ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 15: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

DeSean Jackson is officially heading West.

The longtime NFL wide receiver has made his free agency decision, as the speedster has officially agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson, 34, is joining the Rams after spending the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Los Angeles officially announced the signing on Sunday night.

Jackson hasn’t played much in recent seasons – he played in just eight games over the past two years – but when healthy, he remains a talented deep threat.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will now get to play with Matthew Stafford, who was traded from Detroit to Los Angeles earlier in the year. The Rams’ offense looks pretty loaded at the moment.

Jackson has been arguably the NFL’s best deep threat since joining the league. He ranks first in catches, yards and touchdowns on throws of 20-plus yards since 2008.

Jackson, a Los Angeles native, played collegiately at Cal. He was a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Eagles. Jackson began his career in Philadelphia and later played in Washington and Tampa Bay, before returning to the franchise that drafted him.

The former Cal Bears star will now head home and attempt to win a Super Bowl with the Rams.


