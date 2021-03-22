NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson Decision

DeSean Jackson is officially heading West.

The longtime NFL wide receiver has made his free agency decision, as the speedster has officially agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson, 34, is joining the Rams after spending the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Los Angeles officially announced the signing on Sunday night.

Welcome to LA, @DeSeanJackson10! We've agreed to terms with WR DeSean Jackson. pic.twitter.com/UF5eNqtzTy — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 22, 2021

Jackson hasn’t played much in recent seasons – he played in just eight games over the past two years – but when healthy, he remains a talented deep threat.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will now get to play with Matthew Stafford, who was traded from Detroit to Los Angeles earlier in the year. The Rams’ offense looks pretty loaded at the moment.

Sean McVay’s new-look offensive skill players: QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Cam Akers

RB: Darrell Henderson

WR: Robert Woods

WR: Cooper Kupp

WR: Van Jefferson

WR: DeSean Jackson

TE Tyler Higbee — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 22, 2021

Jackson has been arguably the NFL’s best deep threat since joining the league. He ranks first in catches, yards and touchdowns on throws of 20-plus yards since 2008.

DeSean Jackson is signing with the Rams, per @MikeGarafolo Jackson on throws 20+ yards since 2008:

🔸122 catches (1st)

🔸4,870 yards (1st)

🔸40 TDs (1st) pic.twitter.com/Hfwr7A45KC — PFF (@PFF) March 22, 2021

Jackson, a Los Angeles native, played collegiately at Cal. He was a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Eagles. Jackson began his career in Philadelphia and later played in Washington and Tampa Bay, before returning to the franchise that drafted him.

After firing Jeff Fisher four years ago, the Rams were intrigued by Washington OC Sean McVay, so they called around to guys who’d played for him for intel. One glowing recommendation that stood out came from … DeSean Jackson. McVay got the job. And now Jackson’s back with him. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 22, 2021

The former Cal Bears star will now head home and attempt to win a Super Bowl with the Rams.