When the Los Angeles Rams step on the field for the first time in 2021 they will look significantly different from years past.

The team traded former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions for star quarterback Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles immediately went to work for its new quarterback, adding veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Earlier this week Jackson opened up on what life has been like in Los Angeles. He made it clear the Rams are building something special on the offensive side of the ball.

Here’s what he told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times:

“You continue to be great and just throw the ball, and I’m going to continue to be great and just run past everybody and use my speed. I think that’s the good niche about us, we’re just going to be dialed in and just continuously just learn the plays — and once the season starts, we’ll be in rare . . . form.”

In Sean McVay’s first season as the team’s head coach the Rams’ offense was one of the best in the league. Unfortunately, the offense has taken a step back every season since.

With Matthew Stafford at the helm and a bevy of weapons at his disposal, the Rams should be one of the most lethal offenses in the league.

Combine that with the league’s No. 1 defense from the 2020 season and the Rams should be a Super Bowl contender.