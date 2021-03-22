Breaking: DeSean Jackson Makes His Free Agency Decision

Longtime NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson has reportedly made his free agency decision on Sunday evening.

Jackson, 34, is reportedly heading back closer to home. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo first reported the news.

The Los Angeles Rams have since confirmed the signing. The NFC West team officially announced the move on Twitter on Sunday night.

“We’ve agreed to terms with WR DeSean Jackson,” the team announced on Sunday evening.

Jackson, who’s from Los Angeles and played collegiately at Cal, will now head to the Rams to play with Matthew Stafford.

It’s been a big offseason for the Rams, who made the blockbuster trade for the Detroit Lions quarterback at the end of January.

Jackson, a second round NFL Draft pick out of Cal in 2008, has played for the Eagles, Washington and Buccaneers. He spent the last two seasons with the Eagles after beginning his career in Philadelphia.

The speedy wide receiver has played in just eight games over the past two seasons, though. He had 14 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown in 2020.