DeSean Jackson Had 1 Main Reason For Signing With Rams

DeSean Jackson was one of many notable wide receivers to hit the open market this offseason in search of a new team. The three-time Pro Bowler settled on the Los Angeles Rams, joining a talented cast of pass-catchers and a major NFC contender.

But it wasn’t his fellow receivers, or even new quarterback Matthew Stafford that pulled Jackson out west. More than anything else, the 34-year-old was focused on reuniting with Sean McVay.

“There were other options out there,” Jackson said, via ProFootballTalk. “I could have went to other teams, other places. But my focus was really reuniting with Sean McVay. Talking to McVay once I was a free agent and really kind of having those open conversations, talking about the possibilities, it was something that was intriguing for me. So, I think that outweighs everything.”

Jackson and McVay made for quite the duo when they teamed up the first time in Washington. During a three-year stretch from 2014-2016, the deep-threat wide receiver led the NFL in yards per catch twice. He racked up a total of 2,702 yards and 14 touchdowns, prolonging his impressive career.

With his playing days nearing an end, Jackson hopes that McVay will be able to bring out the best version of himself and mount a Super Bowl run with the Rams.

As Jackson continues to age, his production has started to dip. Over the last two years, spent with the Philadelphia Eagles, he’s played in just eight games and made just 23 catches. Despite a drop-off, the 34-year-old speedster is still one of the most dangerous deep threats in football when healthy.

Jackson will link up with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods in Los Angeles, forming a fearsome receiving corps. With Stafford under center and McVay calling the shots from the sidelines, the Rams should boast one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.