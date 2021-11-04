DeSean Jackson Reportedly Cleared Waivers On Thursday

The Los Angeles Rams and veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson agreed to part ways earlier this week. The former three-time Pro Bowler and well-known deep threat landed on waivers Wednesday.

However, every one of the 31 teams eligible to claim him decided to take a pass.

Jackson went unclaimed over the last 24 hours, meaning that all of the other clubs (not including the Rams), decided to let him go without picking him up, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He’ll now be free to sign with any team that he pleases as a free agent.

Jackson, who joined the Rams this offseason at the age of 34, wasn’t as productive as he or the club hoped through the first eight weeks. He made just eights catches in seven games, racking up 221 yards and one touchdown in the process.

Still, he clearly appreciated the brief stint in Los Angeles. He took to Instagram Tuesday to confirm he was moving on and to thank the Rams for the opportunity.

“I am very grateful for the time that I spent playing for the LA Rams,” Jackson wrote. “Although this isn’t the outcome that we wanted, I am extremely appreciative for the opportunity & support given to to me by the Rams Coaches & all of the Fans. I understand that everything happens for a reason & I look forward to beginning the next chapter of my NFL career. Thank you.”

Jackson will now be able to sign with any interested club. Any team would be taking a bit a risk on an aging receiver, known for his vertical speed. However, Jackson is a former Pro Bowler and still has the potential to change a game with just one play.

Earlier this week, before the NFL’s trade deadline, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested that the New England Patriots should think about bringing the former Rams deep threat aboard.

I would strongly take a look [at DeSean Jackson] if I was [the Patriots],” Cowherd said Monday on “The Herd”. “… New England now, the defense is a championship defense, the head coach is, the coordinator is, the run game is, the special teams, the offensive line. They need a vertical dimension to this offense and then they’re a team you want no business playing in the playoffs.”

Time will tell if the Patriots or another team pursue Jackson in the coming days.