DeSean Jackson To Wear Special Number On The Rams

With the NFL relaxing its policy on jersey numbers, we’re already starting to see players like DeSean Jackson changing their digits for next season.

Throughout his pro career, Jackson has worn either No. 10 or No. 11. He wore No. 1 in high school and college, but was barred from doing so in the NFL because of regulations.

Well, now non-QB skill position players can were single-digit numbers, so Jackson is going back to his roots. He’ll wear No. 1 in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Tuesday.

Jackson signed with the Rams in late March after spending the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 34-year-old speedster was limited to eight games in 2019 and 2020 by a rash of injuries.

Injuries have been an issue for Jackson throughout his career. The 2008 second-round pick out of Cal has played a full 16-game season only twice–in 2008 and 2013.

Jackson is still dangerous as a deep threat when he is on the field, averaging over 17 yards per reception the last two years and 17.4 yards per catch for his career.

Perhaps he’ll be able to turn back time now that he’s playing in California where he grew up wearing the number he wore when he became a star.