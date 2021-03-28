DeSean Jackson Will Have A Simple Message For Matt Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams added one of the NFL’s premier deep threats last week with the addition of Pro Bowl wideout DeSean Jackson. And the newest member of the Rams has a message for their new quarterback, Matt Stafford.

Speaking to ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry, Jackson said he has a plan in mind for how he’ll play with Stafford. Praising Stafford’s arm strength, Jackson said he’ll do his best to run as fast as he can

“That dude is a beast. His arm is out of this world so I’m excited to — I’m gonna say, ‘Man, just — I’m gonna run far, you just throw it far,’ and hopefully we can beat everybody,” Jackson said.

Jackson will definitely get his chance in the Rams offense. The Rams are paying him upwards of $4.25 million to the three-time Pro Bowler in hopes that he can still average over 16 yards per catch.

The Los Angeles Rams also paid a pretty penny to bring Matt Stafford into the fold though. They traded former starting QB Jared Goff along with several draft picks to get the former Lions star.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is an offensive guru but his offense has been on the decline these past two years.They finished 22nd in points and 11th in yards this past season.

LA clearly believe that they can win now with who they have. And given what they managed to do with Jared Goff in 2018 and 2020, they’re probably not wrong.

Will DeSean Jackson be a difference maker for the Rams in 2020? Who will be Matt Stafford’s top receiver?