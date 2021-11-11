Details Emerge From Odell Beckham, Rams Contract

It took a few days, perhaps longer than fans wanted, but Odell Beckham Jr knows who his next team will be.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver signed a deal with the Los Angeles Rams. OBJ was reportedly down to the Rams and Green Bay Packers.

In the end, he decided to join a wide receiver room that already has Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Not long after Schefter’s report broke, fellow NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the details of Odell’s new deal.

According to Rapoport, OBJ signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles.

“Odell Beckham Jr is signing a 1-year deal with the Rams. His deal is finalized. LA loads up after Odell makes an incredibly difficult decision,” Rapoport said.

Los Angeles didn’t waste any time making its team better over the past two weeks. Before the NFL’s trade deadline passed, the Rams traded for star pass rusher Von Miller.

The Rams were already one of the best teams in the NFC before trading for Von Miller and adding Odell Beckham Jr in free agency.

Let’s not forget that Los Angeles made a major trade for Matthew Stafford earlier this offseason. It’s a clear sign that the Rams are all-in on a potential Super Bowl run this season.