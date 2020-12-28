Details Emerging From Jared Goff’s Plan This Week

As the Los Angeles Rams near the 2020 NFL postseason, the team will have to deal with the shaky health of starting quarterback Jared Goff.

The 26-year-old suffered a pretty serious thumb injury in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. On the follow-through of a throw, Goff collided with a defender’s helmet and clearly displaced the thumb on his throwing hand. The Rams medical staff popped it back into place and he finished the game. Los Angeles still lost and fell to 9-6.

Now, the question becomes what Goff will do as the season comes to a close.

According the ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Rams quarterback will meet with Dr. Steven Shin on Monday for a consultation on the injury. Shin helped treat Drew Brees last year for a hurt thumb. It’s believed that Goff will need surgery at some point, but Los Angeles wants to see when that will have to take place. Ideally, the Rams will retain their starter through the end of their 2020 campaign.

At this point, Goff’s status for the regular season finale against the Cardinals is up in the air.

Rams’ QB Jared Goff is meeting today with Dr. Steven Shin, who treated Drew Brees last year for his thumb injury, per source. Goff will need thumb surgery at some point; the question is when to get it. His status for Sunday remains uncertain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2020

Goff clearly looked uncomfortable after the injury to his thumb on Sunday. It would be hard to believe that he could play without some sort of operation to repair any lingering damage.

Prior to Sunday, Goff hasn’t had the smoothest of seasons. Now in his fourth full season as the Los Angeles starter, he’s thrown for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns, but also has 13 interceptions.

Despite some of Goff’s shortcomings, the Rams desperately need him if they hope to make a postseason run. Los Angeles will have to turn over the keys to back-up John Wolford in a must-win game against Arizona if their usual starter can’t play.

Stay tuned for more updates on Goff’s status throughout the week. The Rams will take on the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday Jan. 3.